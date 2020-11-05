Evansdale man sentenced on gun charge in connection with Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – An Evansdale man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for allegedly shooting at a car following a drug dispute in 2019.

Judge C.J. Willams also ordered Jacob Tyler Ray Foss, 21, to pay a $1,000 fine for a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm. He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

Authorities said Foss was at his apartment on Kent Circle in Waterloo on April 23, 2019, when two men tried to kick in the door in an attempt to take marijuana, and Foss fired shots to scare them off. After the intruders left, Foss continued to fire at their car.

After the shooting, Foss moved several pounds of marijuana to another home, according to court records.

During the investigation, police found a .40-caliber Glock pistol, 235 grams of marijuana and a scale, according to court records. The pistol had been reported stolen in Waterloo in 2016.

