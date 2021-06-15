Evansdale man pleads to armored truck robbery, fires at Maple Lanes, Wishbone

EVANSDALE — An Evansdale man has admitted he was involved in a March 2020 armored truck hold-up that ended with his accomplice being shot dead.

Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 30, also admitted to having a role in the February 2020 fire that gutted Maples Lanes Bowling Center and a similar fire a month later that destroyed the Wishbone Restaurant.

Cruz sat quietly Monday, pleading guilty to those crimes as well as assorted other business and home break-ins, weapon charges and assaulting a fellow jail inmate — 15 different cases in all with charges ranging from first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary to arson and theft.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Cruz will likely be given up to 60 years in prison under a plea agreement with prosecutors. A separate case involving trafficking stolen guns will be taken up by federal authorities, according to the agreement.

In the Maple Lanes fire, authorities said he and others entered the University Avenue business after hours on Feb. 4, 2020, and attacked a maintenance worker who was inside.