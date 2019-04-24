WATELROO – Trial has been set for May for an Evansdale man accused of driving off after striking a Waterloo teen in March.
Brandon Donald Gordon, 22, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the March 10 death of 16-year-old Tayshaun Jenkins of Waterloo.
He pleaded not guilty on April 4 and had earlier provided police with a prepared statement about the collision, according to court records.
Jenkins was found dead on a sidewalk in the area of Courtland and Vinton streets around 8:20 a.m. on March 10.
Court records indicate Jenkins was seen at a party at a Lane Street address -- about two blocks away -- around 1:30 a.m.
Then around 3:54 a.m., a Waterloo police officer ticketed Gordon in the 500 block of Elm Street for driving while suspended. He was cited and released on a promise to appear for court, and the police officer told him not to drive, according to court records.
Authorities allege Gordon waited for the officer to leave before getting back behind the wheel of his Toyota Camry and driving off, striking Jenkins a few blocks later and continuing on.
Investigators found parts of a side-view mirror from a Toyota Camry at the scene. Officers later found Gordon’s vehicle with a damaged side-view mirror parked in the 200 block of Central Avenue.
Gordon turned himself in to police on March 13 and provided a prepared statement about the crash. In the statement, Gordon said he was driving on Vinton Street and on his phone when his passenger told him to look up. He said he saw a person doubled over in the middle of his lane. He tried to swerve and brake to avoid the figure, but his vehicle slid on the icy and collided with the person, records state.
The statement said he looked in his rear-view mirror and saw the person getting up and figured he was OK, and was scared of the police, so he continued driving.
Gordon remains in jail pending trial and is also facing a probation violation on a misdemeanor marijuana conviction.
