Evansdale man pleads in Waterloo tanker crash

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Jeff Reinitz
WATERLOO – An Evansdale man has pleaded guilty to charges he stole a semi tanker filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
Dakota David Luck, 26, entered pleas to first-degree theft, reckless use of explosives and possession of marijuana Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and the most serious charge, first-degree theft, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Luck allegedly stripped naked at the Kwik Trip fuel blending facility on West Ridgeway Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 and drove off in a semi tanker with 7,600 gallons of biodiesel.
Live video from Aug. 20, 2020, biodiesel tanker crash in Waterloo, Iowa.
The semi reached speeds of 70 mph on Ridgeway Avenue and struck a minivan and a beer delivery truck near the Hammond Avenue intersection and then collided with a house at 1420 Ridgeway Ave. The resident wasn’t injured in the crash.
The wreck spilled thousands of gallons of biodiesel, triggering environmental cleanup efforts for the soil at the crash site and a nearby creek.
Police searched Luck’s pickup truck back at the blending facility and found a bag and a pill bottle with marijuana inside, according to court records.
Photos: Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home
082020jr-tanker-crash-3
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
082020jr-tanker-crash-4
Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
082020jr-tanker-crash-5
Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
082020jr-tanker-crash-1
A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
082020jr-tanker-crash-10
Waterloo firefighters work at the scene after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a home Thursday at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Jeff Reinitz
082020jr-tanker-crash-9
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Jeff Reinitz
082020jr-tanker-crash-6
Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thursday morning.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
082020jr-tanker-crash-7
Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
082020jr-tanker-crash-8
Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo home a short time later.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier Staff
013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility
Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
082120jr-crash-cleanup-2
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim fuel from Dry Run Creek Friday following a tanker crash at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Jeff Reinitz
082120jr-crash-cleanup-1
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim fuel from Dry Run Creek Friday following a tanker crash at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Jeff Reinitz
082620jr-tanker-cleanup-1
Crews replace contaminated soil with clean dirt Wednesday about a week after a biodiesel tanker crashed into a home at 1420 Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo.
Jeff Reinitz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.