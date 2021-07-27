Evansdale man pleads in Waterloo tanker crash

WATERLOO – An Evansdale man has pleaded guilty to charges he stole a semi tanker filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.

Dakota David Luck, 26, entered pleas to first-degree theft, reckless use of explosives and possession of marijuana Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and the most serious charge, first-degree theft, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Luck allegedly stripped naked at the Kwik Trip fuel blending facility on West Ridgeway Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 and drove off in a semi tanker with 7,600 gallons of biodiesel.

The semi reached speeds of 70 mph on Ridgeway Avenue and struck a minivan and a beer delivery truck near the Hammond Avenue intersection and then collided with a house at 1420 Ridgeway Ave. The resident wasn’t injured in the crash.

The wreck spilled thousands of gallons of biodiesel, triggering environmental cleanup efforts for the soil at the crash site and a nearby creek.

Police searched Luck’s pickup truck back at the blending facility and found a bag and a pill bottle with marijuana inside, according to court records.

