CEDAR RAPIDS -- An Evansdale man pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of receiving child pornography in a case tied to filming women in a truck stop bathroom.
Derek Lee Clemens, 31, of 4018 Lafayette Road, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
In the plea, Clemens admitted he knowingly received child pornography between March 2018 and October 2018. He will be sentenced at a later date and is in custody of the U.S. Marshal until then.
Clemens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, with a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in conjunction with the plea. He also faces a $250,000 fine, plus $5,100 in special assessments and supervised release for five years to life following imprisonment.
A federal grand jury in May initially returned an indictment charging Clemens with one count each of receipt of child porn and possession of child porn.
You have free articles remaining.
The charges stem from videos found on Clemens’ Samsung cell phone after he was arrested for allegedly using the phone to record women in the Road Ranger truck stop bathroom in Elk Run Heights on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 2018.
Court records indicate Road Ranger employees called police in October to report that he had photographed women in the restroom, and officers found his phone hidden in a wooded area behind the business.
While searching the phone, investigators found a video of an underage girl involved in sexual activity.
In the truck stop cases, Clemens entered written guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy in Black Hawk County District Court in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.