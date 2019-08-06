{{featured_button_text}}
Derek Lee Clemens

Derek Lee Clemens: 

New charges added to man accused of filming women in restroom

Evansdale man arrested for filming woman in restroom

CEDAR RAPIDS -- An Evansdale man pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of receiving child pornography in a case tied to filming women in a truck stop bathroom.

Derek Lee Clemens, 31, of 4018 Lafayette Road, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

In the plea, Clemens admitted he knowingly received child pornography between March 2018 and October 2018. He will be sentenced at a later date and is in custody of the U.S. Marshal until then.

Clemens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, with a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in conjunction with the plea. He also faces a $250,000 fine, plus $5,100 in special assessments and supervised release for five years to life following imprisonment.

A federal grand jury in May initially returned an indictment charging Clemens with one count each of receipt of child porn and possession of child porn.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The charges stem from videos found on Clemens’ Samsung cell phone after he was arrested for allegedly using the phone to record women in the Road Ranger truck stop bathroom in Elk Run Heights on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 2018.

New charges added to man accused of filming women in restroom

Court records indicate Road Ranger employees called police in October to report that he had photographed women in the restroom, and officers found his phone hidden in a wooded area behind the business.

While searching the phone, investigators found a video of an underage girl involved in sexual activity.

In the truck stop cases, Clemens entered written guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy in Black Hawk County District Court in April.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
2
0
2

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments