Evansdale man charged in Wishbone Restaurant fire

WATERLOO – An Evansdale man who allegedly tried to rob an armored car in March has now been charged with setting fire to a landmark Waterloo restaurant.

On Monday, Waterloo police arrested Kevin Jouse Cruz Soliveras, 29, on charges of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary in connection with the fire that gutted the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar, 201 W. 18th St. His bond is currently set at $570,000.

Court records alleged Cruz and another unidentified person broke into the Wishbone in the early morning hours of March 5.

Investigators recovered the restaurant’s security video that showed the two enter the business around 2:35 a.m. and break into coin-operated machines. They attempted to open the ATM and then brought up a safe from an office and took several cartons of cigarettes.

The video showed the other person began setting several fires inside the office area, according to court records. Investigators allege the fires were lit to destroy any evidence.

A firefighter who responded to the flames was momentary trapped when the dining area floor gave away. Damages were estimated at $700,000, according to court records.

Police said Cruz, a one-time professional boxer, was linked to several crimes in recent months.