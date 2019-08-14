HUDSON – An Evansdale man awaiting trial for meth charges was arrested Tuesday after a Hudson police officer found him carrying a handgun.
Shane Christopher Arnold, 33, of 214 Leonard St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.
According to police, Arnold had been arrested in June after police found meth and a large amount of cash in a Cadillac Escalade he was driving and a home on Johnson Street in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
In July, corrections officials obtained a warrant to revoke his pretrial release because of drug use, and on Tuesday Hudson police received information that he was at a Hudson storage facility.
A Hudson officer found Arnold on a motorcycle and arrested him on the warrant. Police found an unloaded .380 caliber Ruger pistol in his pocket, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.