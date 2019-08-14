{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON – An Evansdale man awaiting trial for meth charges was arrested Tuesday after a Hudson police officer found him carrying a handgun.

Shane Christopher Arnold, 33, of 214 Leonard St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, Arnold had been arrested in June after police found meth and a large amount of cash in a Cadillac Escalade he was driving and a home on Johnson Street in Waterloo.

In July, corrections officials obtained a warrant to revoke his pretrial release because of drug use, and on Tuesday Hudson police received information that he was at a Hudson storage facility.

A Hudson officer found Arnold on a motorcycle and arrested him on the warrant. Police found an unloaded .380 caliber Ruger pistol in his pocket, according to court records.

