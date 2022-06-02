Evansdale man arrested on sex abuse charge

CEDAR FALLS — An Evansdale man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child in Cedar Falls.
Matthew Donald Grovier, 36, was arrested Thursday on one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $20,000.
Grovier allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl at a Cedar Falls home in March or April 2021.
Cedar Falls police were notified of the allegation in May 2021, and a forensic interview was conducted the following day at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Child Protection Center in Waterloo.
During an interview with police, Grovier allegedly said he had smoked marijuana, fell asleep and had a “vivid sex dream,” according to court records.
