Derek Clemons

EVANSDALE -- An Evansdale man has been arrested for filming a woman using the restroom at a truck stop.

Derek Lee Clemens, 31, of 4018 Lafayette Road, was arrested Monday for invasion of privacy. His bond was set at $5,000.

Clemens is accused of using a cell phone to record video of an Evansdale woman in the restroom at the Road Ranger truck stop in Elk Run Heights on Oct. 14.

The charges came as Clemens was set for a hearing on similar charges for allegedly taping a Waterloo woman using the truck stop's restroom on Oct. 16. He had been arrested by Evansdale Police in October in that case.

Court records indicate the police received a complaint on Oct. 16, and Clemens led officers to a wooded area behind the stop where they found his cell phone. Authorities then searched his phone and found footage of both women, records state.

