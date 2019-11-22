WATERLOO – An Evansdale man wanted for an August burglary was arrested Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase through Waterloo.
Brittyn Shane Nagel, 33, of 1044 East End Ave., was arrested for eluding, second-degree burglary and forgery.
According to court records, Nagel is suspected of breaking in to Lovell’s Truck Repair, 107 W. 18th St., on Aug. 14 where he had worked and was apparently let go weeks earlier. A Remington 870 shotgun and checks were taken from the business.
On Aug. 15, Nagel allegedly attempted to pass one of the stolen checks for $556 at Easy Money on LaPorte Road.
Then at about 3 p.m. Thursday, police attempted to stop Nagel while he was driving a red Kia Optima on Broadway Street. The chase skirted the northern edge of town and reached speeds of up to 80 miles an hour with the Kia at times driving on the wrong side of the road. Nagel was later detained on Lafayette Street.
