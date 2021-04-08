 Skip to main content
Evansdale man arrested for allegedly impersonating deputy
breaking top story

Evansdale man arrested for allegedly impersonating deputy

Jason Thomas Settle

Jason Thomas Settle

EVANSDALE – An Evansdale man has been arrested after he allegedly pretended to be a sheriff’s deputy when he left messages for a woman who has a restraining order against him.

Authorities allege Jason Thomas Settle, 44, called the woman seven times using different phone numbers in early March after the woman had blocked his phone number.

On two of the calls, Settle tried to disguise his voice when he left messages stating he was “Deputy Harris” and she needed to come to the “police station” to talk, according to court records.

Settle was arrested on Thursday for impersonating a public official and violation of a no contact order. His bond was set at $9,000.

Settle is also awaiting trial for a February incident where his is also accused of leaving messages for the woman.

