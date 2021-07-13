 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evaluation ordered for Waterloo man accused of killing his wife in 2018
0 comments
alert top story

Evaluation ordered for Waterloo man accused of killing his wife in 2018

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of killing his wife in 2018 and leaving her body in a cemetery has been transferred to a hospital for a mental exam.

Fredrick Williams, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the slaying of Lakisha Owens. Trial has tentatively been set for September in Black Hawk County District Court.

Fredrick Williams

Fredrick Williams: 

Waterloo man pleads not guilty in wife's death

Waterloo man charged with killing wife, burning body, appears in court

Police: Waterloo woman's body had been burned

Waterloo man arrested in wife's death

Last week, defense attorney Les Blair and Steven Drahozal asked the court for permission to transport Williams to Davenport for an exam by Linda Dees, a forensic psychologist with Genesis Health Group.

The attorneys requested the evaluation to investigate possible defenses for the upcoming trial.

A judge approved the appointment, which is scheduled for this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Williams will be in the custody of Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies during the evaluation and he will remain in restraints, according to court records.

Lakisha Quintel "Kisha" Owens

Lakisha Quintel "Kisha" Owens

Owens, 40, disappeared sometime around Jan. 20, 2018, and her mother reported her missing. After detectives talked to Williams about the disappearance, he allegedly left for Minnesota.

Owens’ remains were found Jan. 26, 2018, burned in Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation. Authorities said cell phone information showed Williams was in the vicinity of the cemetery, according to court records.

3 months of local news for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Grass fire, Highway 218, Cedar Falls, July 13, 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News