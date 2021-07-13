Evaluation ordered for Waterloo man accused of killing his wife in 2018

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of killing his wife in 2018 and leaving her body in a cemetery has been transferred to a hospital for a mental exam.

Fredrick Williams, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the slaying of Lakisha Owens. Trial has tentatively been set for September in Black Hawk County District Court.

Last week, defense attorney Les Blair and Steven Drahozal asked the court for permission to transport Williams to Davenport for an exam by Linda Dees, a forensic psychologist with Genesis Health Group.

The attorneys requested the evaluation to investigate possible defenses for the upcoming trial.

A judge approved the appointment, which is scheduled for this week.

Williams will be in the custody of Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies during the evaluation and he will remain in restraints, according to court records.

Owens, 40, disappeared sometime around Jan. 20, 2018, and her mother reported her missing. After detectives talked to Williams about the disappearance, he allegedly left for Minnesota.