HAMPTON -- Five years have passed since a Hampton man went missing, and few leads have yielded no results, authorities say.
Ethan Kazmerzak disappeared Sept. 15, 2013, and would now be 27 years old.
He was last seen around midnight at a party northwest of Hampton, near 190th Street and Nettle Avenue.
He had dark blond hair, a beard, wore glasses, weighed 180 pounds and had a Grateful Dead tattoo on his upper left arm.
He was last seen wearing peach/orange colored shorts and a white/teal printed shirt.
“Local law enforcement authorities have followed up on a few leads with no results,” Hampton Police Chief Robert Schaefer said in a release.
Kazmerzak went missing sometime in the early morning hours. He was driving a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Iowa license plate AUZ382. The car is still missing as well.
There have been no verified sightings of Kazmerzak or his car since.
The reward for information that leads to Kazmerzak’s current location or safe return stands at $100,000. The reward has been pooled together by a group of anonymous donors.
Anyone with information about Kazmerzak should call the North Iowa Crime Stoppers at (800) 383-008 or the Hampton Police Department at (641) 456-2529.
