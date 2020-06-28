End of the Road: Authorities were looking for Mincks before girlfriend and her stepfather disappeared

Sometime around March 25, 2020, he moved without notifying his probation officer. Two days later, probation officials asked the court for a warrant, saying his whereabouts were still unknown and he was a risk to the community.

Mincks was apparently staying with Landry at Batten’s home on Chino Drive. Records indicate Mincks and Batten didn’t get along, a fact that wasn’t lost on family members.

The last contact anyone had with Batten was the afternoon of April 19 when he texted relatives and talked to his brother on the phone. The following day, family members became concerned because they hadn’t heard from him. They went to the house and found the TV on, the cat unfed and Batten’s guns missing.

Officers found possible blood stains on the front porch and another stain, still damp, on the living room carpet.

The cushion of a living room chair was soaked in what appeared to be blood, and the amount of blood led investigators to conclude the person who suffered the injury would have needed emergency care, according to court records. Someone had attempted to clean a rug next to the chair.

Investigators also found drag marks and tire impressions that pointed to a body being loaded into a vehicle. There was also a spent shell casing at the home.