Empty gun found next to deceased following fatal drug robbery

WATERLOO --- Police found an empty handgun next to the body of Dayton Sanders after he collapsed in a highway median following a drug robbery and subsequent gun battle, authorities said.

No one has been charged with Sanders’ death, but trial continued Thursday for 28-year-old Daijon Jarell Stokes, the man authorities allege orchestrated the synthetic marijuana rip-off as a way to collect money his cousin, Cedrick Ordell Smith, 25, owed him.

Prosecutors said Stokes enlisted Sanders and 17-year-old Alvonni Stone to hold up Smith when he arrived in the Kwik Stop parking lot at West Ninth and Washington Street/Highway 218 on Aug. 24.

Witnesses said the robbers began beating Smith as he sat in his red Ford Fusion, Smith pulled out a gun and started shooting, and another robber retrieved a gun from the would-be getaway vehicle and started blasting back.

Sanders darted across Highway 218 and dropped in the median, and all of the survivors took off before police arrived, according to testimony.

Officers who responded to the scene said Sanders had suffered single through-and-through gunshot wound. Investigators said they never recovered the bullet that killed him.

Waterloo police testified they found a .45-caliber Ruger pistol next to Sanders’ body. The blood-spattered weapon had an empty chamber and an empty magazine inside. Sanders was also wearing a holster that contained a loaded 9 mm magazine for a SCCY pistol but not the pistol.

Officers didn’t find any spent .45-caliber shell casings at the scene, but they located three 9 mm casings --- one near what used to be the store’s gas pumps and two more next to the blue Dodge Journey getaway vehicle that had been abandoned in the Kwik Stop driveway. Two the 9 mm casings had been fired from the same gun, Sgt. Kerry Devine testified.

Officer Andrew Tindall told jurors he later found the Fusion parked behind apartments at 1153 Langley Road. There was a casing near the windshield wipers and a dent in the hood from a bullet ricochet, the officer said.

Meanwhile back at the convenience store, the Journey yielded an empty plastic box for a Glock pistol but not the pistol. There was also an inhaler and a LG cell phone.

