Employees sentenced to jail, probation in livestock fraud investigation

WAUCOMA — A bookkeeper at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to six months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation.

Billie Joe Wickham was sentenced to jail plus three years of supervised release on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States following a hearing in U.S. District Court on Friday.

Another company official, sow procurement and marketing employee Charlie Lynch, was sentenced to five years of probation on a conspiracy charge.

Both men were fined $3,000 each, according to court records.

Two other Lynch Livestock employees – Leland “Pete” Edward Blue, a sow marketing worker, and Tyler Jeffrey Thoms, a livestock station manager – were also scheduled to go before a federal judge for sentencing on Friday.

Minutes from the hearings have been sealed and the outcome remained unclear as of Friday night. Both were released, records indicate.

“The scheme consisted of falsely and fraudulently reducing and downgrading the numbers, quality classifications, and weights of swine that producers and sellers had delivered to Lynch Livestock at its buying stations throughout the Midwest,” prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa wrote in sentencing documents.

“It was also part of the scheme to lie to USDA officials and customers in order to conceal the scheme to defraud and to lull livestock sellers into a false sense of security about Lynch Livestock’s buying practices as a dealer under the (Packers and Stockyards) Act."

The corporation, Lynch Family Companies Inc., was also charged in the investigation, and in July officials entered a guilty plea on the company’s behalf. Sentencing for the corporation is scheduled for February.

Under a joint sentencing agreement, the company will face a $196,000 fine and three years’ probation and will pay $3.04 million in restitution. The company will be given credit for $1.24 million in restitution already paid as part of USDA sanctions from 2017 and 2021.

The government also agreed to end probation early if the company sells off all of its interests in its swine-buying stations.

