Eluding charge dropped following murder conviction in trooper slaying

GRUNDY CENTER — Prosecutors have dropped minor charges against a Grundy Center man who was convicted of killing a state trooper in a 2021 standoff at his home.

Michael Thomas Lang, 42, had been charged with eluding for fleeing through town from a speeding stop, which ultimately led to the fatal standoff.

The chase and shooting charges were set for separate trials. In May, a jury found Lang guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault on an officer for killing Sgt. Jim Smith, shooting at a SWAT team armored vehicle driver ,and struggling with a Grundy Center police officer.

The murder charge carries mandatory life in prison without parole and sentencing will be later this month.

Following the murder verdict, the Grundy County Attorney’s office asked the court to dismiss the eluding charge, a misdemeanor with a two-year maximum, in the interest of justice. In the request, prosecutors noted the impending life sentence Lang faces.

A judge dismissed the eluding case in a ruling filed last week.

Also dismissed was a misdemeanor charge for failing to have an ignition interlock device – a breath test required because of his restricted driver’s license status – in his pickup truck during the chase and three speeding tickets from the pursuit.

Meanwhile, Lang’s attorneys have requested a new trial on the murder charge. They argue the jury should have been given a self-defense instruction and allege there wasn’t enough evidence that he acted with premediation, had the specific intent to kill, or acted with malice aforethought.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for the same day as sentencing.

Prosecutors allege Lang refused to pull over for a speeding stop in town on April 9, 2021. They say he led the city police officer into the country, where the two struggled and he knocked away the officer’s Taser. He fled home when a passerby intervened and a sheriff’s deputy pulled up.

When officers arrived at Lang’s home, he wouldn’t come to the door, prompting state troopers to enter the home. Lang shot Smith in the chest with a shotgun slug and fired a second slug into his leg while he was on the ground. Lang was shot and injured when Iowa State Patrol tactical team members breached the home with a Bearcat armored vehicle.

At trial, Lang’s attorneys said he simply reacted when he fired the shotgun and didn’t have time to consider the situation.

