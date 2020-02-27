Elgin man faces drug charges following search of his home
Elgin man faces drug charges following search of his home

Timothy Scott Jones

Timothy Scott Jones

ELGIN -- An Elgin man is facing felony drug charges following a search of a home in Elgin Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 306 Almira St. in an ongoing drug investigation. Deputies arrested Timothy Scott Jones, 63, of Elgin, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (a Classs B felony), failure to affix a drug tax stamp (a Class D felony), gathering where control substance is used (a Class D felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor).

A Manchester woman was also arrested at the residence for driving while barred an aggravated misdemeanor.

Jones, who is being held in the Fayette County Jail, is on parole with the Department of correctional services.

