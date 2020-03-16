Elgin man charged with violating sex offender registry

ELGIN -- An Elgin man was charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registry after deputies say he last registered in Dubuque.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Joel Francis Hass, 43, of 410 Mill Ave., Elgin, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of felony sex offender registration.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip and found Hass.

Further investigation showed drug activity at the home, and three others were taken into custody on drug violations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.