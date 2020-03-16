You are the owner of this article.
Elgin man charged with violating sex offender registry
Elgin man charged with violating sex offender registry

Joel Francis Hass

Joel Francis Hass

ELGIN -- An Elgin man was charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registry after deputies say he last registered in Dubuque.

Joel Francis Hass, 43, of 410 Mill Ave., Elgin, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of felony sex offender registration.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip and found Hass.

Further investigation showed drug activity at the home, and three others were taken into custody on drug violations.

