Elgin man arrested in Fayette County chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUCOMA – An Elgin man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy who wasn’t chasing him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was heading to an unrelated crash with his lights and sirens at about 12:33 p.m. Friday when he came up behind a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Tyler Joseph Moore, 22, on V-68.

Moore apparently thought the deputy was trying to stop him and sped off, reaching speeds of 110 mph before he lost control off his vehicle, which slid into a ditch near 40th Street.

Deputies arrested Moore for felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and other traffic offenses.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.

PHOTOS: A few of Gary Kelley's College Hill Arts Festival posters

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.