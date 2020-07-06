Elgin man arrested in Fayette County chase

WAUCOMA – An Elgin man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy who wasn’t chasing him.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was heading to an unrelated crash with his lights and sirens at about 12:33 p.m. Friday when he came up behind a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Tyler Joseph Moore, 22, on V-68.
Moore apparently thought the deputy was trying to stop him and sped off, reaching speeds of 110 mph before he lost control off his vehicle, which slid into a ditch near 40th Street.
Deputies arrested Moore for felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and other traffic offenses.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.
