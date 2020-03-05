Elgin infant death conviction upheld on appeal

ELGIN – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Elgin woman who pleaded to charges that she killed her infant daughter in 2018.

Alicia Marie Rios, 30, entered an Alford plea to charges of first-degree murder in April in the death of 5-month-old Lydia, and she was sentenced to life in prison.

Rios later appealed the conviction, saying she had inadequate legal representation, and her attorneys shouldn’t have allowed her to plea because there was no evidence to meet the “extreme indifference to human life” element of the charge.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction.

“In this case, Rios manifested extreme indifference to human life by throwing L.R. down, striking the child’s head on the coffee table and floor. We conclude there is a sufficient factual basis in the record on the element of ‘manifesting an extreme indifference to human life,’” Senior Judge David Danilson wrote in the opinion.

Prosecutors allege Rios became frustrated and injured her daughter in August 2018. Medics were called to the home and found the child wasn’t breathing,and Rios allegedly told authorities a toddler had dropped a riding toy on the baby.

Lydia died of a skull fracture, and when doctors concluded the injuries weren’t consistent with her account, Rios admitted to injuring the child, according to court records.

