Election fund lawsuit thrown out

The CTCL grants were established to assist with carrying out the election during the coronavirus pandemic.
Black Hawk County received about $267,000, and Scott County received around $286,000.
Black Hawk County officials used the funds for more part-time staff to help process absentee ballots, a ballot drop box outside the courthouse and voter outreach.
Election Day 2020 in photos
Waterloo City Hall polling place
A poll worker helps a voter feed their ballot into the counting machine.
Sydney Czyzon
Courier
Rules of the road
Voters at the Kimball Ridge Center get the rules for voting and a squirt of hand sanitizer for good measure.
Sydney Czyzon
Courier
Kimball Ridge Center
A voter considers her ballot at the Kimball Ridge Center.
Sydney Czyzon
Grundy Center turning out to vote
Voters in Grundy Center were queued up 30 deep around 4:45 p.m. to vote.
David Adams
Courier
Tracy Pryor
“I kind of fell into this,” Tracy Pryor said of her role poll watching in Ward 4 in Waterloo. “I visited the Republican office in Waterloo to get my political signs." Once there, she learned about poll watching and decided to sign up for the training.
Andrew Wind
Courier
Waterloo Center for the Arts
Voters at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Sydney Czyzon
Courier
Proud dog owner and voter
Nursing student Bailey Carter voted at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with some help from her dog “Ivy.”
Jeff Reinitz
Courier
Waiting to vote
Voters wait outside a polling station in Cedar Falls on Tuesday morning.
Courier staff
Waterloo voters
Voters wait their turn inside a polling place in Waterloo just before 8 a.m.
Courier staff
110320bp-election-day-06
Stickers wait for voters to cast their ballot at the Hawkeye Community College voting site Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Waterloo, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-04
Andrew Boxwell finds himself having to choose a station during a slow moment at the Hawkeye Community College voting site Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Waterloo, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-03
Zoe Goodrich and her brother, Jonas, wait patiently while their grandmother, Judy Goodrich, fills out her ballot at the American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-05
Voters fill out their ballots at the Hawkeye Community College voting site Nov. 2 in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-07
Marcea Seible places more "I Voted" stickers at the Hawkeye Community College voting site Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Waterloo, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-08
A steady stream of voters move through American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-01
Kim Hurley sits first in line waiting for the polls to open early Tuesday morning at City Hall in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-02
People wait in line for the polls to open at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
Early morning voting at Celebration Church
Early Tuesday morning voters began lining up just before 7 a.m.-- physically distanced and wearing masks -- to cast their ballots at Celebration Church, just off Highway 63, before heading to their jobs.
Melody Parker
110320bp-election-day-09
Theado Willis walks his ballot folder to the machine at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-10
A steady stream of voters visit St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa, to cast their ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-11
Sam Caughron holds 4 month old Dean Woodward as fellow poll worker Jana Welcher, right, helps Mariah Woodward with her ballot at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-12
Poll workers Sam Caughron and Jana Welcher help people with curbside voting at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-13
Lee Hood directs Roderick Bruce to a voting booth at Payne Memorial AME Church in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110320bp-election-day-14
A steady stream of voters visit St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo to cast their ballots on Nov. 3.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
