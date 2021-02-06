 Skip to main content
Election fund lawsuit thrown out
Election fund lawsuit thrown out

092320jr-absentee-boxes-2

Drop off box for absentee ballots in front of the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to bar Black Hawk and Scott counties from using private grants to help fund the November 2020 general election.

The Iowa Voter Alliance and three voters argued the counties did not have the authority to use $500,000 in grants from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The plaintiffs claimed CTCL was pursuing a progressive agenda by providing funds to promote absentee voting in urban districts.

The court declined to bar use of the money ahead of the election, and last week Chief District Court Judge Leonard Strand sided with the counties, dismissing and closing the case.

Strand ruled that Iowa Voter Alliance failed to show it was harmed by the counties’ actions.

“Plaintiffs have failed to show a concrete and specific way in which these alleged violations compromised the integrity of the election. They simply hypothesize that a violation of any election-related law results in the integrity of any proximate election being compromised,” Strand wrote.

The plaintiffs filed the action in October.

The CTCL grants were established to assist with carrying out the election during the coronavirus pandemic.

Black Hawk County received about $267,000, and Scott County received around $286,000.

Black Hawk County officials used the funds for more part-time staff to help process absentee ballots, a ballot drop box outside the courthouse and voter outreach.

