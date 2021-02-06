Election fund lawsuit thrown out

WATERLOO – A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to bar Black Hawk and Scott counties from using private grants to help fund the November 2020 general election.

The Iowa Voter Alliance and three voters argued the counties did not have the authority to use $500,000 in grants from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The plaintiffs claimed CTCL was pursuing a progressive agenda by providing funds to promote absentee voting in urban districts.

The court declined to bar use of the money ahead of the election, and last week Chief District Court Judge Leonard Strand sided with the counties, dismissing and closing the case.

Strand ruled that Iowa Voter Alliance failed to show it was harmed by the counties’ actions.

“Plaintiffs have failed to show a concrete and specific way in which these alleged violations compromised the integrity of the election. They simply hypothesize that a violation of any election-related law results in the integrity of any proximate election being compromised,” Strand wrote.

