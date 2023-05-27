Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELDORA — Police are on the hunt for a man whom they believe is connected to the Friday death of a female.

Authorities are looking for Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, who’s driving a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with an Iowa blackout license plate that reads EMRGLL. Police responding to a 5:45 a.m. 911 call at 1401 17th Ave. in Eldora discovered the deceased female inside the residence.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Bahr is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

The Eldora Police Department was assisted at the scene of the crime by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, Eldora Emergency Management and Eldora Emergency Medical Services.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (641) 939-8189 or another local law enforcement agency as the investigation continues.