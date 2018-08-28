WATERLOO – An Eldora man has been arrested in connection with an April high-speed chase that ended with a crash that injured him and his female passenger.
According to court records, Ronald Dean Share, 54, was going about 100 mph when he slammed into a bridge pier on Interstate 380. The crash came minutes after his passenger phoned 911 claiming that he was going to kill her, records state.
The collision seriously injured both Share and passenger Leah Jackson.
On Saturday, Share was arrested for felony eluding, violation of a no contact order and misdemeanor assault. His bond was set at $5,600.
Court records show Share had a restraining order preventing him from contacting Jackson because of a March 19 incident at his home.
Then on April 6, Black Hawk County dispatchers received a 911 call from Jackson at about 7:38 p.m. saying that she was on Highway 20/Interstate 380 near the Gilbertville exit in the back of a Chevrolet Impala that Share was driving. Jackson was crying, and she told dispatchers he wouldn’t let her leave and threatened to run into something to kill them both.
A La Porte City police officer spotted the Impala near the Brandon exit about nine minutes later, and he could see Share leaning over the seat to grab and strike Jackson in the back of the vehicle as he drove, court records state.
The officer attempted to stop the car, which took off and reached speeds of 115 mph. The Impala crashed into the central pillar of the Dugan Avenue bridge near mile marker 52 at 7:49 p.m.
Share was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, and Jackson was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Authorities obtained a warrant to arrest Share in connection with the chase and crash on April 16. Hardin County authorities lifted the restraining order that same day.
