Eldora man arrested after ramming truck with VW Beetle
Eldora man arrested after ramming truck with VW Beetle

ELDORA – An Eldora man has been arrested for allegedly ramming a truck parked at a restaurant and then threatening to shoot police Friday.

Eldora police arrested Daniel Byron Armfield, 51, for first-degree criminal mischief and harassment, eluding and interference. Bond was set at $13,000.

According to court records, police were called to the Firehouse Bar and Grill for a Volkswagen Beetle that had repeatedly slammed Toyota Tundra pickup in the parking lot around 8 p.m.

An officer went to Armfield’s home and found him sitting in his Volkswagen eating pizza, and he told police he went to the dentist office adjacent to Firehouse to throw items into the dumpster but the pickup was in his way, according to court records.

He said he accidentally hit the pickup when he was backing up and then hit it a few more times to relieve his frustrations, saying he was having a bad day, according to court records.

When the officer attempted to arrest Armfield, Armfield locked the doors, flipped his middle finger and began driving circles around his yard, spinning his tires, records state.

The officer retreated to his squad car, activated his lights and called for backup.

Armfield’s Beetle became stuck in the snow, and then the officer approached again, Armfield allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head and then reached under his seat.

Other officers arrived and removed Armfield from his vehicle.

