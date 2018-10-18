Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to jail for using another person’s Social Security number to land a job.

Glenda Alvarado, 30, a citizen of El Salvador who was in the United States illegally, was sentenced to 55 days in jail on a plea of misuse of a Social Security number on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. She was also placed on supervised release for three years.

Glenda Alvarado

Glenda Alvarado

Alvarado was given credit for time served and released to immigration authorities, according to court records.

Alvarado entered the United States in July 2016, and on Oct. 13, 2016, she used another person’s Social Security number and a fraudulent permanent resident card when she completed a W-4 tax form and other employment documents at a building maintenance company in Waterloo. Both the Alien Registration number on the card and the Social Security number had been issued to another person. The actual person connected with the Social Security number is deceased, according to court records.

She was indicted in August.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
1
2

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments