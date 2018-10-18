WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to jail for using another person’s Social Security number to land a job.
Glenda Alvarado, 30, a citizen of El Salvador who was in the United States illegally, was sentenced to 55 days in jail on a plea of misuse of a Social Security number on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. She was also placed on supervised release for three years.
Alvarado was given credit for time served and released to immigration authorities, according to court records.
Alvarado entered the United States in July 2016, and on Oct. 13, 2016, she used another person’s Social Security number and a fraudulent permanent resident card when she completed a W-4 tax form and other employment documents at a building maintenance company in Waterloo. Both the Alien Registration number on the card and the Social Security number had been issued to another person. The actual person connected with the Social Security number is deceased, according to court records.
She was indicted in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.