CEDAR FALLS – Police have arrested an eighth person in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.
Raheem O’Neal Christoff, 24, of 654 Newton St., Waterloo, was arrested Wednesday for rioting.
He is also being held on a parole violation warrant, and corrections records indicate he was released from prison in August 2018 after serving time for a forgery charge.
Others arrested in the Aug. 10 fight include:
- Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights;
- David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton;
- Devonta Kershad White, 22, of Waterloo;
- Davion Everette Madlock, 20, of Waterloo;
- Demond Deon Rollins, 19, of Waterloo;
- Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, of Waterloo; and
- Dejuan Fox, 26, of Waterloo.
Court records show Christoff was also arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with a February 2015 closing-time fight in the 400 block of Main Street.
