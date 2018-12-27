DAVENPORT --- East Moline, Ill., 7th Ward Alderman Jose Roberto, “JR,” Rico was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davenport late Wednesday.
Rico, 30, of 1320 Sixth Ave., was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:01 a.m. He was later released after posting $600 bond, cash or surety.
The charges are simple misdemeanors with possible jail sentences of up to 30 days each.
According to affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Donnie Pridemore, at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St., after several calls reported an intoxicated man being disruptive.
One caller said Rico was shouting at bar patrons and putting his arm around women he didn't know. When asked to leave, he fell through the door, according to the affidavits. A second complainant said he was shouting profanity in her apartment complex.
Police found Rico in the bar's parking lot, wearing a partially unbuttoned shirt with vomit on it. Officers said he staggered as he walked.
Rico told police he was a city councilman named “Rico,” but would not give additional information. Officers noted his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.
“He repeatedly stated that he was a councilman and insisted that he be released immediately,” Pridemore wrote in his report, adding he demanded police contact his “dad and mommy” because they would “take care of this.”
Officers found a glass pipe in Rico’s jacket pocket that contained burnt residue and smelled of marijuana. He refused a breathalyzer test and medical treatment.
Rico refused to provide his name until officers told him he would face additional charges and be held until he could be identified.
UPDATE:
East Moline alderman responds: 'I'm not exactly sure what happened'
Barb Ickes
DAVENPORT -- East Moline Alderman Jose Roberto "JR" Rico said Thursday he was talking to his doctor to determine whether prescription drugs played a role in his behavior Wednesday.
He was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davenport late Wednesday, after several people reported an intoxicated man being disruptive at Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St., Davenport.
"I'm still trying to get all the information of what happened," Rico said. "I'm not exactly sure what happened."
Police allege Rico was staggering and smelled of alcohol, and had a glass pipe containing what smelled like marijuana residue in his jacket pocket. He refused a breathalyzer test and medical treatment at the scene.
He recently was prescribed a new "anti-psychotic drug," he said, adding he suspects his conduct was the result of "adverse effects" of the drug.
"I'm a little bit unclear what happened," Rico said of his arrest. "I think there might have been a very, very bad effect.
"That's just not me. I don't believe I even had alcohol at that bar (Rookie's). That's the thing."
He said he was "very embarrassed," adding that he is known for conducting himself professionally.
"Mental illness is an issue, and anyone can have it, including elected officials," he said. "I think it was an unfortunate mixture of a little bit of alcohol and a new medication.
"I'm a very professional young person, and everyone makes mistakes. Last night was not a good night."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.