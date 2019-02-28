EARLVILLE – Before she died in what was believed to be a fall on her farm in November, Amy Mullis told friends that she felt like a prisoner in her marriage.
A relative had started storing furniture in the event she left her husband, and Amy Mullis confided in friends that she feared her husband, Todd Mullis, would kill her and make her disappear, throwing her body to the pigs or hide her in a wooded area, if he found out she was having an affair, according to court records.
She told a friend that if she wound up dead, “you’ll know Todd did something to me.”
On Thursday, Delaware County sheriff’s deputies arrested her husband, Todd Michael Mullis, 42, for first-degree murder. He remained in the Delaware County Jail without bond as of Thursday night.
It initially appeared that Amy Mullis had fallen in a shed and been impaled on a four-prong corn rake.
But an autopsy found six puncture wounds; four were at a downward angle, and two pierced her at an upward angle. A state medical examiner ruled her death was a homicide.
According to court records, Todd Mullis had told investigators that his wife, who was recovering from surgery, had appeared dizzy while they were working in a hog building on Nov. 10. He told her to get some rest but to first retrieve a pet carrier for him, according to the account he gave police.
He said he went to another building and later heard her yelling for help, finding her with the rake protruding from her back.
Todd Mullis told investigators that he pulled her from the shed, removed the rake and loaded her into his truck, phoning 911 to meet an ambulance on the way.
Amy Mullis was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
EARLVILLE (AP) — Authorities have ruled the death of a Northeast Iowa woman was a homicide.
Investigators determined the couple's marriage had hit hard times, and Todd Mullis had confronted her about seeing another man, according to court records. He reviewed her cell phone use and her text messages, and he also made her document her trips to Walmart, noting times she would leave and return, records state.
While reviewing information on Todd Mullis’ iPad, authorities found searches for information about organs in the body only days before his wife’s death. In May, there were internet searches for “killing unfaithful women,” “what happens to cheaters in history” and “what happened to cheating spouses in historic Aztec tribes,” court records state.
