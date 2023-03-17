WATERLOO — Police arrested two people after they allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit.

Justin Meyer and Brittany Davis were both arrested Monday night by the Waterloo Police Department after officers were sent to All Season Self Storage at 4046 Logan Ave. for a burglary in process.

Court records state officers were advised Meyer and Davis were trying to steal a motorcycle from the shed but as officers arrived the two drove off in a different stolen vehicle. Captain Jason Feaker said the truck was stolen earlier that day from Hilpipre Auction Co., off of Wagner Road.

The two traveled southbound on Logan Avenue reaching speeds over 100 mph, police said. Meyer, the driver, then lost control and crashed into a garage at 1750 Logan Ave. The garage had minor damage.

Meyer got out of the vehicle and ran on foot before being taken into custody. He is being charged with interference with official acts, eluding, first degree theft, third degree burglary, driving while suspended and trespassing. Davis was charged with third degree burglary and trespassing.

