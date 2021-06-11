Dunkerton man arrested for dog, shotgun burglary

WAUCOMA — A Dunkerton man has been arrested after he allegedly ransacked his girlfriend’s home in Waucoma, making off with her dog and her shotgun.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Clayton Hardt Fettkether, 23, on Wednesday for third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree arson and third-degree theft. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Fettkether had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend May 28. When she returned home later that night, she noticed her barbecue grill had been turned on to full power and leaned against the home, melting the exterior siding.

Inside, the furnace was turned up, bathroom fixtures were destroyed, basement pipes were broken and spraying water, and belongings had been placed in the washing machine, which was turned on. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle had an unknown substance in the gas tank.

Missing were her husky-lab mix, a 12-gauge Beretta shotgun, a security camera and a safe.

The dog was located two days later about two hours away with the help of a Facebook post, according to the sheriff’s office.