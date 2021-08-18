Dundee woman recounts being shot by boyfriend as retrial starts

Smith put up her hand in anticipation of the shot, and the second bullet pierced her hand and continued on to strike her arm.

She remained standing and asked him to call 911, but he declined, saying he had purposefully left his cell phone in his vehicle so he wouldn’t be able to summon help. He also refused to retrieve her phone from the bedroom.

A third shot rang out.

This bullet struck her spine, and she collapsed on the floor, her good arm trapped underneath her.

“I knew at this point it was probably pretty bad,” Smith said.

She tried crawling toward her phone, but Krogmann threatened to shoot her again. At her request, he got her a pillow and her mother’s rosary, and they said a prayer.

“He said, ‘I really didn’t think it would take this long for you to die,” Smith said.

“I figured I was going to die there, and I was trying to make peace with my life,” she said.

Smith eventually convinced him to get her phone and let her call her mother. She told her mother she loved her before Krogmann cut off the call. He then phoned his son, telling him what he had done.