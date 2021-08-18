Dundee woman recounts being shot by boyfriend as retrial starts

WATERLOO – Jean Smith said she didn’t hear the gun go off and didn’t feel anything, but she knew she had been shot.
Smith had just rebuffed an attempt by her ex-boyfriend, Robert Paul “Bob” Krogmann of Manchester, to rekindle their relationship. He had showed up at her Dundee home March 13, 2009, and asked to get back together.
She said no.
They talked, he asked for a hug, which she granted. Then she turned to get a cup of coffee, and when she turned back Krogmann was holding a .44-caliber revolver.
Krogmann told her that if he couldn’t have her, no one could.
“He said we were both going to die that day together,” Smith told a jury Wednesday as testimony began in Krogmann’s retrial for attempted murder.
The case was moved from Delaware County to the Black Hawk County Courthouse on a change of venue.
The bullet hit Smith’s torso, striking her liver, but she remained standing. And she remained calm, and they continued talking.
“We were talking about him shooting me,” Smith told jurors.
Krogmann told her he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life in jail.
And he fired again.
Smith put up her hand in anticipation of the shot, and the second bullet pierced her hand and continued on to strike her arm.
She remained standing and asked him to call 911, but he declined, saying he had purposefully left his cell phone in his vehicle so he wouldn’t be able to summon help. He also refused to retrieve her phone from the bedroom.
A third shot rang out.
This bullet struck her spine, and she collapsed on the floor, her good arm trapped underneath her.
“I knew at this point it was probably pretty bad,” Smith said.
She tried crawling toward her phone, but Krogmann threatened to shoot her again. At her request, he got her a pillow and her mother’s rosary, and they said a prayer.
“He said, ‘I really didn’t think it would take this long for you to die,” Smith said.
“I figured I was going to die there, and I was trying to make peace with my life,” she said.
Smith eventually convinced him to get her phone and let her call her mother. She told her mother she loved her before Krogmann cut off the call. He then phoned his son, telling him what he had done.
Prosecutors said the son called 911, and a short time later the son and Smith’s brother arrived. The brother struck Krogmann with a broom, and Krogmann and his son left. Sheriff’s deputies and medics arrived not long after that.
Krogmann was convicted during a November 2009 trial, but in 2018, the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned the conviction because a judge had frozen his assets leading up to trial, a move to preserve his resources for possible victim restitution.
The asset freeze hampered his ability prepare a defense, the appellate court ruled.
Smith remained hospitalized for three weeks and initially underwent more than 10 surgeries. She spent a year in a wheelchair before she could stand. She now uses a cane, has no feeling in her feet and rods in her back. She was unable to return to work and can no longer ride horses, she said.
During trial, defense attorney Angela Campbell didn’t dispute that Smith didn’t deserve being shot, and she didn’t dispute that Krogmann, now 63, was responsible for the shooting.
But she said her client suffered from bipolar and major depressive disorder, a diagnosis dating back to high school, and he had been hospitalized a number of times. At the time of the shooting he wasn’t capable of forming the specific intent to kill Smith, she said.
Krogmann had the opportunity and ability to kill Smith, but he didn’t, Campbell said.
“He didn’t want her to die,” she said.
She noted he eventually called 911 and he turned himself in.