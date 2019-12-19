MANCHESTER -- A Dubuque woman allegedly apologized to the bank after passing a bogus check at a Manchester bank in November and making off with thousands of dollars.
Court records allege Heather Renee McMullen, 41, promised to pay back the money. Manchester police arrested her last week on warrants for first-degree theft and forgery. She has been released from jail pending trial.
According to Manchester police, McMullen opened an Individual Retirement Account at Community Savings Bank on Nov. 12 with $20. A few days later, the bank received a $87,624 T Rowe Price check with a memo that it was for McMullen’s IRA account.
She returned to the bank on Dec. 3 and asked to transfer $55,000 from the retirement account to her checking account and requested $15,000 in cash, according to court records.
Bank officials determined the check was fake the following day.
Bank employees emailed McMullen, who responded by thanking them for helping her and apologizing for taking the money, court records state.
