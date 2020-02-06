Dubuque man arrested in Fayette County sex abuse investigation

WEST UNION -- A Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl in 2009.
Scott Allan Marcov, 25, was arrested on a Fayette County warrant for second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $15,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Court records allege that in July 2009, Marcov put his hands down the pants of a 6-year-old girl while they were under a bridge in Clermont. He then told her he would kill her parents if she told anyone.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies investigated the allegations and obtained an arrest warrant in July 2019, and Dubuque County deputies arrested him on Tuesday.