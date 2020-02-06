You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dubuque man arrested in Fayette County sex abuse investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Dubuque man arrested in Fayette County sex abuse investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Allan Marcov

Scott Allan Marcov

WEST UNION -- A Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl in 2009.

Scott Allan Marcov, 25, was arrested on a Fayette County warrant for second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $15,000.

Court records allege that in July 2009, Marcov put his hands down the pants of a 6-year-old girl while they were under a bridge in Clermont. He then told her he would kill her parents if she told anyone.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies investigated the allegations and obtained an arrest warrant in July 2019, and Dubuque County deputies arrested him on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News