WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly took his toddler nephew on a late-night run to a liquor store on Thursday.

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. when a passerby noticed the child was almost struck by three vehicles while following behind -- way behind -- a man in the area of Courtland and Lane streets.

Officers caught up to the man at the New Star Liquor store on Lafayette Street, where he had purchased two bags of chips for the child. The man identified the toddler as his nephew, who is almost 2 years old.

Police said the man had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, and he declined a breath test, according to court records.

Kendrick Devion Davis, 28, was arrested for public intoxication and child endangerment, both misdemeanors.

Davis was also arrested for violation of a no-contact order because he had allegedly come from an Independence Avenue home that he had been barred from entering because of an earlier felony domestic assault arrest, court records state.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

