WATERLOO – A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a handgun and damaging a car in a Waterloo neighborhood on Thursday after noon.
Waterloo police arrested Gregg Andrew Petersen, 69, of at 2012 E. Fourth St., for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and public intoxication.
Police allege Petersen used a walker to cross the alley from his home to 1049 Linn St., where he fired off two shots from a 9mm Beretta pistol.
You have free articles remaining.
Both bullets hit a Chevrolet Impala that was parked on Linn Street, and there were people about 30 feet from the gunfire, police said. He said something to the people about having been robbed earlier in the day, court records state.
When officers arrived, they found Petersen back at his home on his porch. He had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, and the pistol was in a coffee can nearby, court records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.