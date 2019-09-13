{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a handgun and damaging a car in a Waterloo neighborhood on Thursday after noon.

Waterloo police arrested Gregg Andrew Petersen, 69, of at 2012 E. Fourth St., for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and public intoxication.

Police allege Petersen used a walker to cross the alley from his home to 1049 Linn St., where he fired off two shots from a 9mm Beretta pistol.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Both bullets hit a Chevrolet Impala that was parked on Linn Street, and there were people about 30 feet from the gunfire, police said. He said something to the people about having been robbed earlier in the day, court records state.

When officers arrived, they found Petersen back at his home on his porch. He had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, and the pistol was in a coffee can nearby, court records state.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
3
0
0
6

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments