CEDAR RAPIDS --- A man who got ice methamphetamine from California and then resold it in Iowa was sentenced last week to more than seven years in federal prison.
Jeffery Westberg, 50, of Dike, received the prison term after an April 25 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.
At the guilty plea, Westberg admitted that between the summer of 2013 and August 2015, he distributed methamphetamine throughout northern Iowa. Westberg obtained methamphetamine from multiple sources, including an individual in California, and then sold it to a number of people in northern Iowa. Overall, Westberg was responsible for distributing nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine.
Westberg was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 87 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Westberg is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa C. Williams and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force (Waterloo Police Department; Cedar Falls Police Department; Waverly Police Department; Bremer County Sheriff’s Office; Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office; La Porte City Police Department; Evansdale Police Department; Hudson Police Department), Mid Iowa Drug Task Force.
