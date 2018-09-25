WATERLOO — Authorities are seeking drug charges following a series of searches the turned up pounds of ice methamphetamine and more than $100,000 in cash.
On Friday, an agent with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement submitted a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids seeking to charge 44-year-old Alonzo Jamal Henderson with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Authorities allege Henderson lived on Clearview Street and used homes on West Fourth and Fowler streets as part of the trafficking operation.
According to the complaint, officers with the DNE, Tri-County Drug Enforcement and the FBI were in investigating a large meth operation when they stopped a vehicle Henderson was traveling in on Dec. 1. Inside the vehicle, they found a backpack with one pound of meth, scales and $6,190 in cash.
Authorities then searched a house on West Fourth Street associated with Henderson and found $59,510 in cash and two digital scales that same day, records state.
Despite the December incident, investigators alleged Henderson continued to be involved with the drug trade and traveled to Marshalltown in February to pick up two pounds of meth. The following month, a confidential source working with police bought 6 grams of meth at Henderson’s Clearview Street home.
On May 17, police searched a number of houses allegedly connected to Henderson’s drug trafficking. Officers found 40 grams of meth and one gram of crack at an Oliver Street home. At a Center Street home they found 168 grams of meth, and 17 grams of meth and a digital scale were found at a West Mullan Avenue home. Smaller amounts were found at homes on Eastgate Drive and Allen Street. People at the homes allegedly told police they had obtained meth from Henderson, court records state.
Authorities also searched the Clearview Street home on May 17 and found more than 25 pounds of meth, and $106,572 in cash in the attic and 4 pounds of marijuana in his bedroom, records state.
Henderson was the victim of a January 2011 robbery at a Cedar Falls mobile home. During the crime, masked robbers shot him in the chest, leg and arm, and he survived.
Man, it’s getting so young, black, male, entrepreneurs can’t make a living in the ‘Loo!
