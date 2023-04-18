WATERLOO — An investigation into a double shooting last week has led to drug charges against a Waterloo teen.

Waterloo police arrested Jalyis Uriah Thomas, 18, on Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was released pending trial.

A 16 year old and a 14 year old were shot by someone in a passing vehicle while they were outside Thomas’ home at 500 Reed St. at about 9:55 p.m. on April 12. Both survived the shooting.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

As part of the investigation into the gunfire, officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located distribution quantities of marijuana and a scale, according to court records.

