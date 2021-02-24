Drug charges added for Waterloo man after gun charges dismissed

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested as part of an ecstasy and synthetic marijuana investigation after federal authorities dropped gun charges.

Darrell Ray Redding Jr., 28, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of ecstasy and K2 with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was initially set at $125,000.

In court records, authorities allege Redding and another person purchased the drugs and resold them in the Waterloo area between March and May.

Redding was involved in a May police chase in which a gun was tossed from the fleeing vehicle, according to court records. The driver escaped, and a few days later officers pulled over Redding and found K2 and cash in his vehicle. They also searched his home and found K2 and a firearm, records state.

Police also found K2 and scales when they detained Redding on a federal arrest warrant in December, records state.

The federal warrant stemmed from a July traffic stop in Cedar Falls in which police found a SCCY 9 mm pistol. Redding was charged with unlawfully possessing the handgun, but the case was dropped Tuesday after a judge ruled officers didn’t have a proper reason to stop the vehicle Redding was traveling in.

