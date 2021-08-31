 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drug arrest made in connection with fatal shooting in Waterloo
0 comments
alert featured

Drug arrest made in connection with fatal shooting in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
082421jr-shooting-washington-3

Police are investigating a shooting that broke out near a convenience store on Washington Street/Highway 218 in Waterloo as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Drug charges have been filed in connection with an Aug. 24 shooting during a thunderstorm that left one dead.

Waterloo police arrested Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 25, of 2000 Valley Park Drive, Cedar Falls, on Monday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $10,000.

He was also detained on a probation violation.

Cedrick Ondrell Smith

Cedrick Ondrell Smith

Police were sent to a shooting in the 1100 block of Washington Street/Highway 218 around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 25, and officers found 20-year-old Dayton L. Sanders dead in the grass median.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the investigation, officers learned that Smith was at the scene of the shooting and had K2 synthetic marijuana he was attempting to sell at the time, according to court records. Smith is suspected of having a handgun, records state.

Police searched Smith’s home following the shooting and found K2, records state.

Two others have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that broke out near a Waterloo convenience store as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday afternoon. Aug. 24, 2021

Last week, Daijon Jarell Stokes, 28, and Alvonni Jante Stone, 17, were arrested for first-degree robbery. Stone was also arrested for intimidation with a weapon.

Court records allege Stokes and Stone climbed into a vehicle parked at the Kwik Stop convenience store and assaulted the driver. Gunfire broke out when the driver attempted to flee, and Stone was seen shooting, records state.

0 comments
1
0
2
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News