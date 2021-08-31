Drug arrest made in connection with fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Drug charges have been filed in connection with an Aug. 24 shooting during a thunderstorm that left one dead.

Waterloo police arrested Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 25, of 2000 Valley Park Drive, Cedar Falls, on Monday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $10,000.

He was also detained on a probation violation.

Police were sent to a shooting in the 1100 block of Washington Street/Highway 218 around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 25, and officers found 20-year-old Dayton L. Sanders dead in the grass median.

During the investigation, officers learned that Smith was at the scene of the shooting and had K2 synthetic marijuana he was attempting to sell at the time, according to court records. Smith is suspected of having a handgun, records state.

Police searched Smith’s home following the shooting and found K2, records state.

Two others have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Last week, Daijon Jarell Stokes, 28, and Alvonni Jante Stone, 17, were arrested for first-degree robbery. Stone was also arrested for intimidation with a weapon.