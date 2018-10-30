WATERLOO -- A bullet from a dropped handgun hit a home while police were making a drug-related arrest.
Karondius Martea Kelly, 19, of 217 Madison St., was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and second-offense marijuana possession.
Police Maj. Joe Leibold said officers were executing a search of Kelly's residence when another man at the scene took off running and dropped a gun. The weapon discharged and struck a home at 212 Madison St., he said.
The gun was recovered but the man who dropped it got away. No one was injured by the gunshot.
