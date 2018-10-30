Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A bullet from a dropped handgun hit a home while police were making a drug-related arrest.

Karondius Martea Kelly, 19, of 217 Madison St., was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and second-offense marijuana possession.

Police Maj. Joe Leibold said officers were executing a search of Kelly's residence when another man at the scene took off running and dropped a gun. The weapon discharged and struck a home at 212 Madison St., he said.

The gun was recovered but the man who dropped it got away. No one was injured by the gunshot.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

