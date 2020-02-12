Drones being used in search of Waterloo murder suspect

WATERLOO --- Tips are coming in as police continue to search for a Waterloo man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her cousin Monday night.

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants charging Matthew Dee Buford III, 36, with murder in the deaths of Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, Andrea Rochelle Anderson, 41.

Police found their bodies with apparent gunshot wounds at 1112 W. Second St., a two-story single-family home where Buford and Allison lived.

Relatives of the slain women continue to search for answers in the tragedy, and they held a candlelight vigil at the scene Tuesday night. Autopsies are scheduled for today (Wednesday) at the state Medical Examiner’s facility in Ankeny.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for Buford, who is presumed to be armed and may be suicidal, according to authorities.

He is also believed to be on foot. Investigators found a vehicle they believe Buford drove following the killings. It was parked on Bayard Street, several blocks from the scene.

Officers used aerial drones to search areas of interest from the skies on Tuesday.

Authorities have not recovered the weapon used in the crime.