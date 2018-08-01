DELHI (AP) — A driver whose passenger drowned after the vehicle they were in broke through ice in eastern Iowa has taken a plea deal.
Delaware County District Court records say 37-year-old Joshua Juengel, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the crash scene. Prosecutors dropped related charges in exchange for Juengel's pleas.
A witness spotted Juengel's vehicle doing doughnuts on the ice before it plunged into the frigid water of Lake Delhi on Jan. 8. The body of 23-year-old Alex Salow was found in the vehicle.
The deal includes a recommendation that Juengel be given 10 years in prison and be required to serve at least seven years before becoming eligible for parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.
