Driver sought for parole violation following chase, fatal crash

WEST UNION — Corrections officials are asking the court to detain a West Union man following a high-speed police pursuit that ended in the death of his son.

According to court records, authorities believe alcohol was involved when Curtis Allen Williams sped off from a sheriff’s deputy in his Mini Cooper at around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 26 on U.S. Highway 63 in Chickasaw County.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 105 mph and ended when Williams’ vehicle missed a curve at the 196 off ramp, entered a ditch and rolled. Williams, 38, was injured and taken to MercyOne in New Hampton for treatment. His 18-year-old son, Jaxon, of Decorah, died in the crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Officers at the scene reported smelling alcohol, and a container of Twisted Tea was found in the vehicle, according to court records.

Authorities obtained a blood draw that was then sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab in Ankeny. The results of the test remain pending.

No charges have been filed in the accident, but Williams’ parole officer is asking the court for a violation hearing. On Monday, he was placed on “absconded” status

Corrections officials said Williams didn’t have a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident and didn’t have permission to travel outside of Fayette County because he was on parole after serving prison time.

He and others allegedly abducted a man from his West Union apartment in 2012, beat him and left him naked on a country road.

Williams then fled Iowa and was later arrested in Louisiana.

He entered a plea to burglary and reduced kidnapping charges and was sentenced to up to 40 years behind bars. He was released from prison in June 2020.