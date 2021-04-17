 Skip to main content
Driver reports that she jumped out of moving vehicle in Waterloo crash
Driver reports that she jumped out of moving vehicle in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man’s car was rear-ended Friday by another vehicle whose brakes reportedly wouldn’t work. That driver told police she jumped out of the car while it was still in motion.

Waterloo police responded at 5:12 p.m. to the accident on U.S. Highway 218 at Marigold Drive. Brandin Austin, driver of the car that was hit, was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Austin, who was heading north, stopped in the roadway while waiting to make a left turn onto Marigold. A vehicle driven by Charley Sage of Brandon came up behind him when her brakes “froze,” a police report said.

“Sage stated that she jumped out of her vehicle while it was still moving because it was not stopping,” said Sgt. Brooke Carter. “Both vehicles were totaled.”

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.

Clip art crash
