VINTON – Authorities are looking for a driver who fled from a traffic stop Monday in Benton County and rammed squad cars during the chase.

A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol attempted to pull over the vehicle in Norway around 7:23 p.m. Monday, and the driver sped away.

As the chase continued south, it drew officers from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Plaine Police Department, Tama County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

The fleeing driver intentionally slammed into two deputies’ vehicle during the pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle plunged into Prairie Creek on 22nd Avenue East of Blairstown, and the driver ran off.

Authorities said they have identified the driver, and charges are pending.

