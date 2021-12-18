Driver of stolen vehicle led police on chase, lost tire before being captured

WATERLOO – The driver of a stolen vehicle reportedly led police on a chase Saturday morning from the Waterloo Walmart to the 100 block of Reber Avenue, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified driver allegedly struck a garage after the vehicle lost a tire, and eventually was captured and transported to a local hospital.

At 6:57 a.m., the vehicle was reported stolen from the Fairfield Inn at 2134 La Porte Road, and was identified seven minutes later in the Walmart parking lot by deputies. The vehicle left the lot, and a pursuit ensued throughout the southwest area of Waterloo.

The vehicle struck spike strips deployed by Hudson police at the corner of Sergeant and West Shaulis roads and eventually lost a tire.

It went in and out of a ditch at the intersection of West Shaulis Drive and Kimball Avenue, and continued north on Kimball Avenue until reaching Reber Avenue where it could not make the turn. It ended up in a driveway in the 100 block of Reber Avenue. There it struck a car, garage and fence. The driver was arrested soon after trying to flee on foot.

After being captured, the Sheriff’s Office said, the driver became unresponsive, and was transported by Waterloo Fire Rescue to MercyOne Medical Center.

The Waterloo Police Department and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0