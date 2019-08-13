EVANSDALE – One person was hospitalized following an early morning chase through three cities that ended with a crash in a construction zone.
The name of the driver and other details about the pursuit weren’t immediately available, but authorities said the chase began in Evansdale around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The driver allegedly passed through Waterloo before crashing in the construction area of First and Franklin streets in Cedar Falls.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency workers. Medics took the driver to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.
