{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – One person was hospitalized following an early morning chase through three cities that ended with a crash in a construction zone.

The name of the driver and other details about the pursuit weren’t immediately available, but authorities said the chase began in Evansdale around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The driver allegedly passed through Waterloo before crashing in the construction area of First and Franklin streets in Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency workers. Medics took the driver to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
4
2
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments