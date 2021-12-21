Driver identified, arrested in weekend chase, crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with a weekend chase in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash in Waterloo.

Eric Lee King, 31, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, was arrested Monday for eluding and first-degree theft after he was discharged from a local hospital where he had been taken after falling unconscious at the end of the pursuit.

He was also cited for driving while suspended and several stop light and stop sign violations.

Authorities said the owner of a GMC pickup with California plates left the vehicle running in the Fairfield Inn parking lot on LaPorte Road when someone drove away in the vehicle around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck a short time later in the area of San Marnan and Flammang drives. A chase ensued, at times reaching speeds of up to 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, until the pickup crashed into vehicles parked in the 100 block of Reber Avenue. A fence and garage were also damaged in the collision.

The driver ran off but was detained a short time later after becoming unresponsive. Court records indicate deputies found suspected drugs on King.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.